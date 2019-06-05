Zelenskyi’s party receiving nearly half of vote in Rada election - survey

Censor.NET reports citing Rating Group Ukraine, a nongovernmental socialogical research organization

Zelenskiy’s party receives the support of 48.2 percent of decided voters, leaving other parties in its dust. The second most popular political force is the Russia-friendly Opposition Platform – For Life with 10.7-percent support among decided voters. The political party — which is headed by Ukrainian oligarch and Putin associate Viktor Medvedchuk and politicians Yuriy Boyko and Vadym Rabinovych — currently has 20 seats in the Verkhovna Rada.

The European Solidarity party, until recently known as the Petro Poroshenko Bloc, is expected to receive 7.8 percent of the vote. It currently has 136 seats in the parliament. And the Batkivshchyna Party of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko will receive 6.9-percent support from decided voters. Currently, it has 20 seats in the Rada.

Moreover, according to the Rating poll, Poroshenko’s party faces the highest public disapproval rating: As many as 52 percent of voters say they would never support it.

Audience: the population of Ukraine is 18 years and older. The sample is representative by age, sex, region, and type of settlement. Sample population: 2000 respondents. Personal formal interview (face-to-face). Error of representativeness of the study: no more than 2.2%. Dates of the study: May 29 - June 3, 2019.