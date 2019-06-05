Ukraine's Internal Minister Avakov not to resign due to 5-year-old boy murder

As reported by Censor.NET.

Avakov does not consider the resignation of National Police Head Knyazev necessary.

The issue of Avakov’s resignation was raised two times – he ignored it for the first time, he noted that Verkhovna Rada will dismiss him if it considers it necessary. Later, the journalists asked whether the Head of the National Police Serhiy Knyazev will resign, Avakov responded: "I don’t think that the Head of National Police Knyazev should resign. He works well and does everything which depends on him".

The next question was: "Will you write a letter for resignation?".

"I will not write a letter of resignation. But this Parliament or the next one can consider my resignation," Avakov said.

Holosiivsky District Court of Kyiv ruled on the preventive measure for the police officers suspected of the premeditated murder of a five-year-old boy in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky. The policemen are taken into custody for two months without a right for bail.

As it was reported, the leadership of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky police department of Kyiv region was suspended from their duties after the death of a five-year-old Kyrylo injured by the police officers.

Reportedly, on May 31, a boy with physical injuries in the form of a severe closed-head injury, brain contusion, internal brain hematoma and a fracture of the temporal bone was delivered to the intensive care unit of the Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky hospital. On June 3, Kyrylo died; the doctors could not save his life.

According to police officers, around 4:00 pm on May 31, four children were walking alongside their place of residence. The 5-year-old boy, due to carelessness, slipped and fell on the asphalt concrete pavement and stone, as a result of which he suffered a head injury.