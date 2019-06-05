Zelenskyi in Brussels calls for increased sanctions pressure on Russia

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

He said this at a joint press point with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels on Wednesday, June 5.

"I today informed Mr. Donald Tusk and other partners about ongoing Russian aggression in Donbas and Crimea. I expressed my gratitude for the EU's unchanged position in support of Ukraine and called for further consolidation of international efforts and strengthening of sanctions pressure in order to bring peace to Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

The president also said that he and European partners had discussed the situation regarding Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Russia, including 24 military sailors, as well as joint efforts in the fight for their release.

Read more: Zelenskyi plans to put Ukraine’s joining NATO to referendum

"Among my key priorities, I also see countering Russian aggression and consolidating international support in the struggle for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity," Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi stays in Brussels on June 4-5 on his first foreign visit as president of Ukraine.