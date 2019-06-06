12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: one Ukrainian soldier killed, another one - wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with

- infantry fighting vehicles, mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian troops near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk);

- grenade launchers of various systems and small arms – outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk);

- mounted antitank grenade launchers – near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk);

- automatic mounted grenade launchers and small arms – near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol);

- hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol);

- heavy machine guns – near Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 82mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions near Staryi Aidar (20km north-west of Luhansk);

- 82mm mortars – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk);

- automatic small arms and sniping weapons – in the area of Zolote (60km west of Luhansk).

One serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed, and one more was wounded in the shelling. The Joint Forces units adequately returned fire in response to the enemy shooting.

According to intelligence, one invader was annihilated and four more were wounded on June 5.