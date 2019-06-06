Mezhyhiria case: Former President Yushchenko refuses to testify

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Prosecutor General Office served charges on ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko concerning embezzlement of $19,2 million and complicity of former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

Yushchenko was informed both on mail and personally. Former President is suspected of power abuse, possession of state property, including building complex, Mezhyhiria Residence and a house in Novi Petrivtsi and land parcels nearby while acting with prior agreement with a group of people.

Experts counted the loss from this scam – it makes $19,2 million.

As the news agency reported referring to its source, Yushchenko refused to testify.

"He used his right and refused to testify," the interlocutor reported.

Read more: Manher served new notice of suspicion in Handziuk case

Former President also refused to answer any questions when he received charge papers.