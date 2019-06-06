Verkhovna Rada refuses to dismiss Defence Minister Poltorak

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine rejected the draft regulation No. 10344 on the dismissal of Stepan Poltorak from the post of Ukraine’s Defence Minister. 37 MPs voted "for". 226 votes are required to make the decision.

As it was reported, on May 30, Ukraine’s Parliament registered three presidential draft judgments on dismissal of Defence Minister, head of Security Service, and Foreign Minister.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he offered Pavlo Klimkin to stay on his post, but Foreign Minister refused.