Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine post.

"Bad weather conditions (strong winds, rain, and thunderstorm) caused blackouts in 68 populated areas in five regions, in particular: Kyiv region - 37, Zhytomyr region - 24, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson region - 3 each, Kirovohrad region - 1," the statement says.

Emergency teams of regional power distribution companies continue to conduct needed repairs to resume electricity supply.

