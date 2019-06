Censor.NET reports citing press service of the political force

"We need one more additional day to complete consideration of the questionnaire of those who expressed desire to run for the party in majority districts. We received more than 3,500 applications through the Servant of the People website. The deadlines are tight, but we want to have time to work out all profiles to select the most worthy candidates," said the press service of the party on June 7.

