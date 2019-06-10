Servant of the People party names first 20 candidates for Rada elections

As reported by Censor.NET.

The first 20 candidates of the party's election ticket include head of the Servant of the People party Dmytro Razumkov, Doctor of Law Ruslan Stefanchuk, Doctor of Law Iryna Venediktova, entrepreneur, volunteer David Arakhamia, expert on anti-corruption policy Halyna Yanchenko, presidential advisor in the digital sector Mykhailo Fedorov, head of the campaign headquarters of the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Korniyenko, expert on tax legislation Anastasia Krasnosilska, media manager Oleksandr Tkachenko, Greco-Roman wrestler, world champion Zhan Beleniuk, expert on education Serhii Babak, Candidate of Economic Sciences Vladyslav Kryklii, expert in the field of development and construction Olena Shuliak, public and political figure, human rights activist Dmytro Natalukha, film producer Yelyzaveta Yasko, expert in the field of fuel and energy sector Oleksii Orzhel, expert on energy issues Andrii Herus, expert in the field of medicine, doctor Mykhailo Radutsky, expert on law enforcement and judicial systems Denys Monastyrskyi, and expert on taxation, public finance, banking law Danylo Hetmantsev.

A hundred candidates from the election ticket of the Servant of the People party were named at a party congress on Sunday, June 9.

Candidates running for parliament in several single-member constituencies were also introduced.

The head of the Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, said at a press conference after the congress that former or current MPs would not be among candidates running for the Verkhovna Rada on the party ticket or in single-member constituencies from the party.