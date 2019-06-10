OSCE Special Monitoring Mission patrol comes under fire in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.ua.

"In the afternoon of 9 June, an SMM patrol consisting of six members and two armoured vehicles was positioned about 45m east of a checkpoint of the armed formations about 1.2km south-west of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km north-west of Luhansk), to monitor the security situation. At 14:34, two members of the armed formations approached the SMM, briefly spoke to three SMM patrol members who were outside the vehicles and returned to the checkpoint," the report reads.

It notes that at 14:36, the three patrol members who were standing next to the vehicles heard small-arms fire at an assessed range of 200m south and then heard at least three bullets passing about 5m above them from a westerly direction.

"The SMM returned safely to its base in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk)," the report reads.