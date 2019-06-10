KIIS survey: 48.5% pollies ready to vote for Servant of People party

Censor.NET reports citing survey.

Of those polled, 7.8% of respondents who decided on their choice are ready to vote for Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, 5.6% for the Holos [Voice] Party of Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

Thus, five parties will override the 5-pecent threshold at the elections, according to the poll.

Of those polled, 3.8% of respondents who decided on their choice are ready to vote for the Power and Honor Party of Ihor Smeshko, 2.9% for the Radical Party of Oleh LIashko, 1.9% for the Svoboda Party, and 1.8% for the Civic Position Party.

The poll was conducted May 26 - June 7 among 2,021 adult respondents in 110 population centers in all regions except for the occupied territories of Donbas and the Russian-annexed Crimea.

