As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

Party leader Yuliia Tymoshenko headed the election list. She is followed by leader of the Osnova party Serhii Taruta, former Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine and chairman of the Justice party Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, deputy head of the Batkivshchyna faction in parliament Serhii Sobolev and party deputy Olena Kondratiuk.

Read more: Servant of the People party names first 20 candidates for Rada elections