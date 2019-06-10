Hrytsenko introduces top candidates of his party

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Hrytsenko announced a respective decision at a party congress on Monday.

The party's top ten candidates include Hrytsenko, leader of the People's Control party, independent MP Dmytro Dobrodomov, head of the Ridna Kraina (Native Country) party Mykola Tomenko, head of the European Party of Ukraine Mykola Katerynchuk, member of the Civil Position party Maryna Soloviova, chairman of the Lviv regional branch of the Civil Position party Anatolii Zabarylo, member of the Civil Position party Petro Landiak, member of the Civil Position party Mykola Ladovskyi, former MP Yehor Firsov, and former Deputy SBU Head Viktor Trepak.

