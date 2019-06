Censor.NET repors citing OSCE Monitoring Mission post on Twitter.

"On June 6, the SMM saw a surveillance radar system (PSNR-9 Kredo-M1) on the western edge of Pervomaisk (58km west of Luhansk)," the report says.

In this regard, the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna condemned another fact of the delivery of modern weapons by Russia to the occupied territories of Donbas.

