Stoltenberg: Russia must destroy weapons violating missile agreement

"Russia has only five weeks left to save the treaty. Thais why, tomorrow we will decide on further steps of NATO in the event that Russia does not do this. Our response will be defensive, balanced and coordinated. We will not repeat what Russia does. We are not going to place new ground-based nuclear missiles in Europe," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We urge Russia to take responsibility. However, unfortunately, we have not seen any signs that Russia intends to do this. In fact, it continues to develop and deploy new missiles," Stoltenberg noted.

The secretary also reminded that the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council would be held next week. The issue of non-fulfillment of the treaty by Russia will be considered there. On Wednesday, June 26, NATO countries’ defense ministers plan to meet to discuss further steps in case of non-fulfillment of the treaty.

"We will consider Russia's ongoing violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. By August 2, Russia must destroy their SSC-8 missiles that violate the treaty. For many years, the United States and other allies have been trying to interact with Russia over its new missile system, including within the Council NATO-Russia. We plan to hold a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council next week to raise this issue again," he said.