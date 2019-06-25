Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
25.06.19 14:35

Almost half of Ukrainians ready to support autonomy for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas within Ukraine – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians are ready to support the decision on granting autonomy within Ukraine to Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for the cessation of hostilities and the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbasю

Almost half of Ukrainians ready to support autonomy for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas within Ukraine – survey

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Survey was conducted from June 13 to June 21 by the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research and the Social Monitoring Center.

Some 49.5% of respondents said they would support autonomy (29.1% said they could support autonomy and 20.4% saying they definitely would support autonomy).

Some 30.7% of respondents said they would not support autonomy (definitely not – 17.5%, probably not – 13.2%, with 19.8% having trouble answering the question.

Read more: 44 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: four Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Some 3,000 people over the age of 18 took part in the survey. The margin of error is +/- 1.8%.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100