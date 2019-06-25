Almost half of Ukrainians ready to support autonomy for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas within Ukraine – survey

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Survey was conducted from June 13 to June 21 by the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research and the Social Monitoring Center.

Some 49.5% of respondents said they would support autonomy (29.1% said they could support autonomy and 20.4% saying they definitely would support autonomy).

Some 30.7% of respondents said they would not support autonomy (definitely not – 17.5%, probably not – 13.2%, with 19.8% having trouble answering the question.

Some 3,000 people over the age of 18 took part in the survey. The margin of error is +/- 1.8%.