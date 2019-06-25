Austrian court green-lights extradition of businessman Firtash to US

Censor.NET reports citing RadioSvoboda.

Austrian Supreme Court approves extradition of Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash to the US. Final decision is to be made by the Minister of Justice.

The case against Firtash was opened in 2014. He is suspected of bribery. He is accused of paying US$18.5 million to Indian officials for mining titanium ore, which they then planned to sell in the United States. In the same year, at the request of the US Department of Justice, he was detained, but soon he was released from custody on a record EUR 125 million bail.

If the oligarch is found guilty in the United States, he is facing up to 50 years in prison and confiscation of all property.