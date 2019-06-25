Ukraine recalls Permanent Ukraine's rep to CoE for consultations in connection with PACE's decision on Russian delegation (обновлено)

Censor.NET reports citing Eurointegration.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has said that he is recalling Dmytro Kuleba, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe for consultations, in connection with the decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on returning the Russian delegation to PACE.

"In all other respects, the Council of Europe lost our trust, and it will be extremely difficult to restore it. From the leader making efforts to protect human rights, the Organization has turned into a simple midsized manager. Therefore, we recall our ambassador to the CoE for consultations," Klimkin wrote on his page on Facebook on Tuesday.

Read more: Zelenskyi disappointed with PACE decision on Russia