Zelenskyi approves regulations on Presidential Office

Censor.NET reports citing president’s website.

According to the document, the main tasks of the Presidential Office are organizational, legal, advisory, informational, expert-analytical and other ways of enforcement of the president’s powers envisaged in the Constitution of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president signed two more decrees to dismiss Andrii Bohdan as head of the Presidential Administration and appointed him as head of the Presidential Office.

Also, having dismissed Serhii Trofimov as first deputy head of the Presidential Administration, the Ukrainian president appointed him as first deputy head of the Presidential Office.

According to other decrees, Oleksii Honcharuk, Yurii Kostiuk, Vadym Prystaiko, Ruslan Riaboshapka and Kyrylo Tymoshenko became deputy heads of the Presidential Office, after they had been dismissed as deputy heads of the Presidential Administration.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on June 20 renamed the Presidential Administration to the Presidential Office and ordered a reduction in the number of its employees. The Presidential Office will include eight directorates and 10 departments.