26.06.19 14:34

Border guards do not let Russian State Duma member in Ukraine

June 25, border guards did not let the member of Russian State Duma at Kyiv Boryspil International Airport. He took an evening flight from Riga.

Censor.NET reports citing  State Border Guard Service report.

"During the border control of the passengers in Boryspil checkpoint, the border guards stopped a Russian citizen. Border guards found out that law enforcement agencies banned this Russian politician from entering Ukraine," the message reads.

It was noted that the Russian citizen was not let in Ukraine, and he flew back.

Pravda news agency reported that it was a Russian politician Yevgeny Markov.

Earlier, Ukrainian border guards detained a Russian citizen who tries to join occupants’ ranks in Joint Forces Operation zone.

