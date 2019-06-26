Border guards do not let Russian State Duma member in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service report.

"During the border control of the passengers in Boryspil checkpoint, the border guards stopped a Russian citizen. Border guards found out that law enforcement agencies banned this Russian politician from entering Ukraine," the message reads.

It was noted that the Russian citizen was not let in Ukraine, and he flew back.

Pravda news agency reported that it was a Russian politician Yevgeny Markov.

Watch more: Ukrainian tried to smuggle 6,000 cigarette packs to Romania. VIDEO

Earlier, Ukrainian border guards detained a Russian citizen who tries to join occupants’ ranks in Joint Forces Operation zone.