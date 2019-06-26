JFO staff reports on first disengagement of Ukrainian units in Stanytsia Luhanska

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"Today at noon, the Ukrainian military withdrew from one of the positions that was in front of the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint. The withdrawal took place under the supervision of representatives of the OSCE, who were on both sides. In addition, commander of the JFO Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrsky personally observed the withdrawal of troops. According to him, this is the first stage of the withdrawal of the parties from the outskirts of Stanytsia," the JFO said on Facebook.

Read more: Ukrainian soldier Oleksii Karlash injured in Donbas dies