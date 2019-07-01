Disengagement of forces near Stanytsia Luhanska completed – OSCE

Censor.NET reports citing mission's report.

30 June, the SMM received a letter from the armed formations in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region notifying that they had completed disengagement in the agreed disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska.

On 26 June, the Mission observed the beginning of the disengagement process with Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and members of the armed formations leaving their most forward positions, together with their weapons, and exiting the disengagement area. See SMM Spot Report 27 June 2019.

In the following days it observed that Ukrainian Armed Forces and the armed formations had vacated other positions inside the disengagement area. It also noted the Ukrainian Armed Forces begin dismantling their forward fortifications and conducting demining work; and the armed formations dismantling a shed and removing some concrete blocks inside the disengagement area, as well as beginning establishment of new crossing infrastructure outside the disengagement area. See SMM Daily Report 27 June 2019, SMM Daily Report 28 June 2019 and SMM Daily Report 29 June 2019 for further information.

Read more: OSCE Special Monitoring Mission patrol comes under fire in Donbas

The situation is calm and stable. The SMM will continue to actively monitor and report on the situation.