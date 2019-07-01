23 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, Russian terrorist destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the Russian-led troops launched 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops four times.

"The enemy fired 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns, and small arms on the units of the Joint Forces," the press center of the Joint Forces Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to the enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

Today, the enemy has already launched two attacks on the Ukrainian positions.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire agreements.