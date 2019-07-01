Censor.NET

01.07.19 14:53

Parubii opposes participation of PACE observers in snap parliamentary election

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andrii Parubii, is opposing participation of observers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in the snap parliamentary election over the reinstatement of the Russian Federation in the Assembly.

He said this at the meeting of the Conciliatory Council on Monday

According to Parubii, the observers from the aggressor country cannot define democracy of the election in Ukraine.

Parubii is counting on support of his colleagues.

June 25, PACE reinstated Russia's authorities in the Assembly.

After such a step, the delegations of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland , Slovakia and Ukraine announced demarche in PACE.

The regulatory committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has sent the issue of reinstatement of the Russian Federation in the Assembly for consideration by the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

