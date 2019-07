Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

The OSCE SMM informed this in a report, based on information received as of 19:30, June 30, 2019.

"The SMM saw an automated jamming system (R-378A) in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, 50km west of Luhansk)," the report says.

Read more: Disengagement of forces near Stanytsia Luhanska completed – OSCE