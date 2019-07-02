Two volunteers wounded as Russian-led forces hit their car in Donbas

As reported by Censor.NET.

As reported by the National Police of Ukraine, the volunteers were shot at as they were heading in their car along the Maryinka-Krasnohorivka motorway.

The two were admitted to a military hospital in the town of Pokrovsk. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

July 1, at about 10:50, in the area of Vodiane, Donbas invaders opened fire at a medical evacuation vehicle of the Joint Forces which was transporting a wounded soldier. Two servicemen died as a result of the shelling.

Read more: OSCE records Russian jamming system in Donbas