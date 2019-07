Censor.NET reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus post on Twitter.

The session of the Trilateral Contact Group on settlement of Donbas Conflict takes place in Minsk.

"The session of the Trilateral Contact Group has begun in Minsk", the message said.

Earlier Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danylyuk that the shelling of ambulance by militants in Donbas will be discussed during the session of the Trilateral Contact Group.

Read more: OSCE records Russian jamming system in Donbas