Zelenskyi asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Censor.NET reports citing President's press service.

The president's press service on Tuesday said Zelenskyi sent parliament the corresponding request on July 1, 2019.

"... In accordance with the provisions of Clauses 12, 25 of Part 1 of Article 85, Clauses 10, 11 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, please urgently consider these issues," the letter says.

Read more: President appoints Dmytro Neskoromnyi as SBU deputy head

The president has made three submissions to parliament seeking agreement to dismiss Lutsenko and Klimkin, and on confirming the appointment of Prystaiko as Foreign Minister of Ukraine.