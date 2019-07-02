CEC registers Kliuiev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The CEC adopted such a decision at a meeting on Tuesday by a majority vote in pursuance of the decision of the Supreme Court.

As reported, on June 23, the CEC refused to register Kliuiev as a candidate for parliamentary elections in single-mandate constituency No. 46 in Donetsk region. He was nominated by the Liberal Party of Ukraine.

Kliuiev's lawyer Yuriy Sukhov said on July 1 that the Ukrainian Supreme Court had overruled the Central Election Commission's ban on registering Kliuiev as a candidate in the Verkhovna Rada elections campaign.

Read more: CEC registers Darth Vader as parliamentary candidate

Kliuiev is suspected of abusing his office and conspiring to embezzle public property in the period from May 2010 till April 2011. The Kyiv Pechersky District Court allowed the Prosecutor General's Office to start a pretrial inquiry into Kliuiev's actions. He was summoned for questioning as a suspect on June 26. According to the Ukrainian Security Service, Kliuiev is currently residing in Russia.