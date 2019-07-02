CEC registers pro Russian Youtuber Sharii as MP candidate

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

Respective decision was taken at the CEC meeting on Tuesday.

A total of 10 Commission members supported respective decision, one was against and five abstained.

The CEC registered Sharii in the national constituency 1 in the Sharii Party.

Respective decision was taken pursuant to the decision of the Supreme Court that refused to acknowledge the fact of the candidate’s absence in the territory of Ukraine over the last five years.

Read more: Parubii opposes participation of PACE observers in snap parliamentary election

National Police launched an investigation against Sharii suspected of kindling interethnic hostility on the Internet.