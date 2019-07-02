Zelenskyi, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The President thanked Canada for the consistent comprehensive support of Ukraine at the bilateral level and as part of multilateral cooperation formats, in particular, the G-7 and the UN. Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Chrystia Freeland stressed the importance of consolidating an international coalition to counter Russian aggression," reads the report.

Zelenskyi arrived in Canada on an official visit. According to the Presidential Office, the head of the Ukrainian state will also meet with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, European Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska, representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, as well as attend a ceremony to commemorate the Holodomor victims and some other events.

