13 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: Ukrainian soldier got injured, Russian terrorist destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the Russian-led forces opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – on the outskirts of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) and Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the enemy used 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Bolotne.

One Ukrainian serviceman was injured. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to the enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

Today, the enemy has not launched an attack on the Ukrainian positions.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire agreements.