Canada not to recognize Russian passports issued to Donbas residents

"Canada does not recognize Russian passports issued to the residents of the occupied Ukrainian Donbas. We discussed a possibility of this decision in May during the visit of the Head of Canada’s Foreign Ministry Chrystia Freeland to Kyiv," Hroisman wrote.

The Prime Minister welcomed this step of the Canadian Government and thanked for its support.

According to the statement, Canada will do everything so that Donbas residents with Russian passports could not enter the country.

"Canada also takes specific steps against Russian aggression in Ukraine and condemns Russia’s decision to issue Russian passports to Ukrainians who live in Donbas. For today, Canada will take steps to prevent people from using these passports for traveling to the country," the message reads.