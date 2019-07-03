Censor.NET

Zelenskyi: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi declares that Ukraine will go to Europe and strive for European standards, will bring itself and its army closer to NATO and the standards of the alliance.

"Ukrainians are tired of waiting and they do not demand the impossible. They want absolutely earthly things: not a corrupt government, an independent court, convenient business, a strong economy, good infrastructure, security and comfort. This is why Ukrainians chose the path to Europe. And we will continue this path, and I will always defend this choice," he said at a conference on reforms in Ukraine in Toronto on Tuesday.

Zelenskyi indicated that Ukraine would continue cooperation with international financial organizations.

"And we will bring the Ukrainian army closer to NATO standards, and Ukraine to NATO," he stressed.

