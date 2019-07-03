Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
03.07.19 12:01

Canada to allocate $45 mln in support for Ukraine

Canada will allocate $25 million to help implement inclusive and gender-responsive reforms in Ukraine, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has stated.

Canada to allocate $45 mln in support for Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Government of Canada took this unique opportunity to announce over $45 million in support for Ukraine, including $25 million to help implement inclusive and gender-responsive reforms in Ukraine," reads a report posted on the website of Global Affairs Canada.

Since January 2014, Canada has allocated about $800 million in multi-faceted support to Ukraine, including a broad range of financial, development, stabilization and security, non-lethal military and humanitarian assistance.

See more: President Zelenskyi arrives in Canada. PHOTOS

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100