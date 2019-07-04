Censor.NET

04.07.19 11:26

CEC cancels registration of Kliuiev, Sharii

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has cancelled the registration of former MP from the Party of Regions and former head of the ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych’s administration, Andrii Kliuiev, and blogger Anatolii Sharii as candidates in Ukraine’s snap parliamentary elections scheduled for July 21.

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

Analyst at the civil network OPORA Oleksandr Kliuzhev wrote this on Facebook.

"The CEC unanimously cancelled the registration of Andriy Kliuiev as a candidate from single-member constituency No. 46 (Donetsk region)," he wrote.

In addition, according to him, the CEC also unanimously cancelled the registration of Anatoly Sharii as a candidate running for parliament on the Sharii Party list from a multi-member constituency.

On July 2, the CEC registered Andriy Kliuiev and Anatoly Sharii as candidates for parliament. The relevant decision was approved to fulfil the ruling by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Kliuiev and Sharii were denied registration because of noncompliance with the law, as they had not been living in Ukraine during the past five years.

