29 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: five Ukrainian soldiers got injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the Russian-led forces opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol) and Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – on the outskirts of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) and Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

Five Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to the enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

According to intelligence, one invader was killed, and other seven were wounded on July 3.

Today, the enemy has already launched eight attacks on the Ukrainian positions.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire agreements.