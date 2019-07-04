Putin announces conditions for dialogue with Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Corriere della Sera.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin thinks that the dialogue with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi is possible as he establishes the direct contacts with the representatives of the Russian occupation authorities in Donbas. Moreover, Zelenskyi should stop to call them separatists.

"(The construction dialogue with Kyiv) possible, of Zelenskyi will start to fulfil the promises of his election campaign, including the establishment of direct contacts with his fellow countrymen in Donbas, stopping to call them separatists," Putin stated.

He also accused the Ukrainian authorities of the ignoring Minsk Agreements.

Earlier Kremlin named the conditions for the meeting of Putin and Zelenskyi. Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin does not reject any contacts a priori. However, Russian president should understand the policy and strategic line of the interlocutor. Particularly, the issue is about direct contact with the representatives of the self-proclaimed republics.