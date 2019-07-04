Waschuk: Zelenskyi's visit to Canada was successful

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The visit has passed very positively. The reaction of both members of the ministerial conference on Tuesday and the wider public on Wednesday was very positive in terms of those messages he expressed, in particular, clear investment signals, support for specific Canadian projects that are already being implemented or will be implemented in the near future," Waschuk said

According to him, during the visit, it was possible to move "from talks only about the theory to the realization of real possibilities."

"I think he managed to tell the public what he wanted to tell, and the audience's reaction showed it," the ambassador said.

According to him, a more informal approach chosen by President Zelenskyi compared to Petro Poroshenko "works in the Canadian context."

"In the Canadian context, a more informal approach contributes to the cause. Greater accessibility, a clear and short speech, with a certain amount of humour, works," the diplomat said.

However, he added that the general message about the need to strengthen Ukraine was common for both heads of state.

"Every person has his own style, and Zelenskyi demonstrated a slightly more informal approach and another form of the transmission of key messages, but the main content that Ukraine needs to be strengthened economically and defensively is similar for both presidents," Waschuk said.

Zelenskyi on July 3 completed a three-day visit to Canada during which he had a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings, including talks with the heads of Ukrainian organizations in Canada.