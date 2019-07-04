Poland supported declaration, which started return of Russia to PACE

Censor.NET reports citing Onet.

In Helsinki during the session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, the government of Poland supported the declaration, which allowed to return the right of voting to the Russian delegation in PACE.

Ukraine, Lithuania and Georgia were against the declaration, which began the restoration of the voting right of the Russians, while the Polish government supported it. Head of Polish delegation Jacek Czaputowicz supported the statement of Heads of Foreign Ministries of the countries of the Council of Europe during the session in Helsinki.

It is noted that the declaration stated that all countries-members should have a right to participate in the Committee of Ministers and Parliamentary Assembly, two Charter bodies of the Council of Europe, on equal terms.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Polish government approved the text of the declaration.

"This decision was dictated by the support of the increase of the efficiency and importance of the Council of Europe, which suffers from the political, financial and institutional crises during many months. Poland supported this decision, particularly, supported the organization of the monitoring system in the Council of Europe," the Foreign Ministry explained.

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution which changes the sanctions regime and allows Russia to return to work in the organization without limitations to the right to vote.