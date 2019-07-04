Five parties win seats on Ukraine's parliament – Rating survey

Censor.NET reports citing poll by Rating sociological group.

"The leader of electoral sympathies among political forces is the Servant of the People party, which 42.3% of those who intend to vote and have decided on their sympathies are ready to support. The Opposition Platform - For Life party (13.4%), the European Solidarity party (8.3%), the Holos party (7.2%) and Batkivshchyna (7.2%) also overcome the threshold now," the report reads.

Some 3.8% of those polled are ready to vote for the Strength and Honor party, 3.1% for the Opposition Bloc, 2.8% for the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman, 2.4% for the Civil Position, 2.4% for the Radical Party, and 2.3% for Svoboda. The rating of other political parties and blocs does not exceed 2%.

At the same time, as an alternative to the main choice, 10% of respondents are ready to support the Servant of the People, 7.4% - Holos, 4.6% the Opposition Platform - For Life, 4.4% the Strength and Honor party, 4.2% - Batkivshchyna, 3.4% - the Opposition Bloc, 2.6% - the Radical Party, 2.2% - European Solidarity, and 2% - the Ukrainian Strategy of Hroisman.

According to the poll, 62% of respondents expressed their unequivocal readiness to vote in early elections to the Verkhovna Rada on July 21, 2019. Some 23% said they would most likely participate, 12% said they would not vote, and 3% were undecided.

The survey was conducted among Ukrainian citizens aged over 18 years. A total of 2,500 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2%.