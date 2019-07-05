Servant of the People leader Razumkov: Elections is Ukraine might be disrupted

Censor.NET reports citing 1+1 TV Channel.

He stressed that they will have to print 5 million ballots, money from the state budget were allocated for that.

"The situation is dangerous as a part of the ballots is printed. This might lead to election disruption as these ballots should be reprinted, there should be additional recourse for that which the budget does not provide for," Razumkov explained.

Not only money is required for the reprint of the ballots, but also time. Razumkov supposed that the situation is "one of the technologies which might be applied".

Yet, the leader of the party hopes that the court will make a legal decision.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially dissolved the Verkhovna Rada and appointed the snap elections for July 21. The Cabinet of Ministers should provide the financing of the elections.

On June 11, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine has begun the consideration of the case on the parliament’s dissolution.

On May 24, the electoral process kicked off in Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian legislation, the electoral process of snap elections begins on the next day after the President’s decree on early termination of the mandate of Verkhovna Rada and appointment of the new elections is published. Therefore, the electoral process starts on May 24, without the Central Commission making any decisions.