Putin wants Kyiv to end economic blockade of occupied Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

"The Minsk Agreements require, for example, a full restoration of the economic relations between Donbas and Ukraine. It is necessary, first of all, to cancel the decree of former President Poroshenko on this blockade. It directly contradicts the Minsk Agreements," Putin said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the new Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyi must show "political will" to end the war in Donbas.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin in an interview with Corriere della Sera said his meeting with Zelenskyi was possible if the Ukrainian president "starts carrying out his election promises, including if he engages in direct contact with his compatriots in Donbas and stops labelling them 'separatists,' if the Ukrainian authorities implement the Minsk Agreements rather than ignore them.

