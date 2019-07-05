30 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died, another six - wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group Russian-led troops launched 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops 14 times.

As a result of the enemy shelling, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed, and three soldiers were wounded and another three were injured. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to the enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

Today, the enemy has already launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire agreements.