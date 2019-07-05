Terrorists attack OSCE SMM patrol near Zolote

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM mission post.

On July 4, SMM consisting of four members of the Mission were at the checkpoint of the armed formations in two armoured vehicles. The checkpoint is located near Zolote (60 km to the west from Luhansk). The observers were preparing to the launch of short-range UAV," the report reads.

As it was reported, the members of the patrol, two of them were outside, and the rest were sitting in a car, they heard 30-40 rounds from heavy machine guns, 20-30 shots from small arms – all at a distance around 1-2 km to the north-west from their location.

It was noted that the bullets flew at a height of 10-15 m over them, and they heard and saw the bullets hitting power lines in 10-15 m to the south-west from them.