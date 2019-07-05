Ukraine's CEC says won't be able to print ballots on time if redraw takes place

Censor.NET reports citing CEC press service.

"The CEC informs that if a new draw is needed, it will result in our failure to print on time the required number of ballots by the State Enterprise 'Polygraph Combine 'Ukraina,'' engaged in their manufacture, and ensure their delivery," the Commission's press service said on June 5 with regard to the appeal against the court decision to hold a new draw.

It is noted that the CEC does not agree with the ruling by the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal, which obliged the Commission to arrange the redraw to determine the parties' numbers on the ballot.

Read more: CEC cancels registration of Kliuiev, Sharii