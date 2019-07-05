Nefiodov appointed head of State Customs Service of Ukraine

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We believe that the new leader of the State Customs Service will step up in terms of cancelling the shadow schemes, simplification of customs procedure and digitalization, and the Ukrainian customs service will take its due place among the customs administrations in Europe", reads the message of the press office.

The newly appointed official presented the strategy of development of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. The key tasks would be to digitalize all processes, to launch the staff reform, to attract investments in the customs office infrastructure and to arrange Ukraine's integration with the EU customs union via harmonization of the law and implementation of best practices.

The State Customs Service of Ukraine was created in May 2014; it is basically re-shaped Ministry of Taxes and Incomes, which, in turn, combines the State Tax Service and the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine. In December 2018, the Customs and Tax Services were separated.