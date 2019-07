As reported by Censor.NET.

He wrote this on his Twitter page.

"A clear reminder that the key to peace in Ukraine is the withdrawal of Russian forces. Once they leave, peace breaks out, and life is better for local residents," Volker wrote.

As reported, today is the fifth anniversary of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk liberation from the Russian occupation.

