Censor.NET reports citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

One person has died and another has suffered injuries in a light plane crash in the Orzhytsia district of Ukraine's Poltava region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement posted on its website on Monday morning.

"A private light plane crashed near the village of Plekhiv in the Orzhytsia district at 3:32 p.m. on July 7. One person died, and another was taken to a hospital," the statement said.

