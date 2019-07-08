Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
08.07.19 10:52

Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of the European Council Donald Tusk visited the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Stanytsia Luhanska on Sunday, July 7

Censor.NET reports citing head of state's website.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of the European Council Donald Tusk visited the area of the disengagement of troops No. 1 in Stanytsia Luhanska. During the visit, the top-ranking guests were accompanied by Chief of the General Staff and Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Ruslan Khomchak, Commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Syrsky and Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Daineko

Tusk and Zelenskyi talked to representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and local residents. They also familiarized themselves with humanitarian projects being implemented with EU support.

"At an entry and exit checkpoint, the head of state made a stop to honor the memory and lay flowers at a memorial to Ukrainian warriors who died in battles with Russian invaders," the JFO press center added.

Zelenskyi and Tusk were also informed about the results of the work of mine clearance groups: irrefutable evidence of Russian aggression in the form of remnants of hostile ammunition found by bomb disposal teams.

Zelenskyi also tested new positions of the Ukrainian Joint Forces at the disengagement area.

"The high-ranking delegation had an opportunity to make sure that the Ukrainian side is steadily complying with international treaties and clauses of the Minsk agreements," the press center said.

See more: President appoints two SBU deputy heads. PHOTO

Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 01
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 02
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 03
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 04

Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 05
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 06
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 07
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 08
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 09

Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 10
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 11
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 12
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 13
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 14

Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 15
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 16
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 17
Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska 18

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100