Zelenskyi, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing head of state's website.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of the European Council Donald Tusk visited the area of the disengagement of troops No. 1 in Stanytsia Luhanska. During the visit, the top-ranking guests were accompanied by Chief of the General Staff and Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Ruslan Khomchak, Commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Syrsky and Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Daineko

Tusk and Zelenskyi talked to representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and local residents. They also familiarized themselves with humanitarian projects being implemented with EU support.

"At an entry and exit checkpoint, the head of state made a stop to honor the memory and lay flowers at a memorial to Ukrainian warriors who died in battles with Russian invaders," the JFO press center added.

Zelenskyi and Tusk were also informed about the results of the work of mine clearance groups: irrefutable evidence of Russian aggression in the form of remnants of hostile ammunition found by bomb disposal teams.

Zelenskyi also tested new positions of the Ukrainian Joint Forces at the disengagement area.

"The high-ranking delegation had an opportunity to make sure that the Ukrainian side is steadily complying with international treaties and clauses of the Minsk agreements," the press center said.

